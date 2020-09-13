-
Now Playing: Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders: ‘He is ready to be president’
-
Now Playing: Poll looks at mental fitness of Trump and Biden
-
Now Playing: 'Climate change is making the fires start easier, spread faster': Jay Inslee
-
Now Playing: 'Americans want to get their lives back': Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller
-
Now Playing: Trump holds another campaign rally with few masks and no social distancing
-
Now Playing: DOJ resignation as campaigning ramps up
-
Now Playing: Bob Woodward's new Trump book dominates headlines on campaign trail
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: Navajo Nation’s road to recovery
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: Texas judge is critical of governor’s pandemic response
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How Ohio is preparing for a pandemic election
-
Now Playing: Bahrain, Israel will normalize relations, Trump announces
-
Now Playing: John Kasich discusses political standing After DNC Speech
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Texas could go blue in 2020 | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Trump denies he lied to Americans
-
Now Playing: Trump rally after explosive tapes that he downplayed COVID
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Mounting budget deficits threaten American cities