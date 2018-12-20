Transcript for Airports bracing for holiday travel rush as millions take to the skies

Tens of millions of Americans are taking to the skies and the red ways to get home for the holidays in air travel is expected to be the busiest of the whole year. Tomorrow so check in with our David Curley who is at Dallas airport outside a DC. For the very latest on this holiday traveled rash. It is the Christmas holiday rush we are on the tarmac here where they airlines were which united today are keeping very busy. This is an aircraft it's going to be headed to Atlanta and just a little bit and take this started to bring the bags. This is the busiest time for this holiday season today and tomorrow. Thursday a little less than three million getting very close of three million travelers tomorrow Friday we'll be heading home for the holidays. Now TSA and pass the deal with the volume as well as the airlines and TSA tells us they've added officers to try and make sure that. Everybody gets through security and they don't have the long lines. And the airlines have added a 150000. Seats got some more bags coming over here. They do that they had this season by making sure that aircraft that may be scheduled for maintenance. How to get the maintenance before the holiday season. Or put off until right after the holiday seasons of that they can get everybody on these aircraft and get them there where they want to go. And other as the storm goes for the East Coast you've heard it hit the West Coast earlier this week. Big airlines tell us they believe they can handle everything that this storm throws at them it's expected to be rain raise not a problem. I can tell you the airlines really worried it was going to be snow. But at this point everything looks like it's. Smooth going for those who were flying over the next couple days I'm David Hurley at Dulles international airport in Virginia.

