Transcript for Is the Boeing 737 MAX a safe aircraft?

Thank you for joining us administrator have to be here 737 Max. Is it. Plane that a lot of people have a lot of questions about should apply again. Well where that's the process that roared through right now as to make sure that the airplane is is safe and that's my absolute highest priorities U administrator. Can the flying public. Ever trust the Max I'm going out to Seattle this week to to just kick a very close look at. Flight control system on the aircraft hit a simulator absolutely and you know at some point I'll fly the airplane we will be in a position. Before this your plan is approved to fly that I would put my own family on. And that's the commitment that I have there were complaints that the FAA and Boeing were too cozy. As an outsider who's now an insider is that the case like I can show ideas or as a regulator. We will not be cozy with any aspect of the industry that we regulate. Having said that the ability to be able to share data is extremely important to safety management systems that are lines have led to. Unprecedented levels. Passenger safety and we need to make sure that it stays that way. I can tell again I'm not gonna certify this are playing until I'm satisfied that I was flawed or put my family on it do you think there is going to be a change in the way certification happens in this country I think there's good possibility there's a lot of innovation going on. Both the commercial aviation and another. Other segments of the industry. We need to make sure there were had of that change both from a workforce perspective. From a skills perspective and from a technology perspective what is the Mexican flight a can't tell while earning time line. And we do expect. To see the final submission from Boeing in the relatively short term I would say with in the next few days or weeks could it have before the end of the year. I suppose so can also extend beyond that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.