Transcript for Cruise lines to mandate masks and testing, even for vaccinated guests

Major cruise lines are imposing new safety requirements due to concern about the delta variant of the rotavirus carnival will now require pre boarding Kobe test. And masks will be required in designated areas even for vaccinated guest. Holland America and princess cruises will require all fully vaccinated gas to show proof of a negative though they test. Taken within three days of warning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.