-
Now Playing: FAA asks airport bars, restaurants to stop selling alcoholic drinks to go
-
Now Playing: Travelers stranded as Spirit Airlines disruptions continue
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Spirit airlines cancels more than half its flights
-
Now Playing: Amy Robach explores Tokyo
-
Now Playing: Unruly passenger duct-taped to seat after allegedly assaulting flight attendants
-
Now Playing: Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American pride
-
Now Playing: Spirit cancels hundreds of flights due to 'operational challenges'
-
Now Playing: Spirit airline cancels more than 260 flights
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe traveling amid delta variant concerns
-
Now Playing: UK set to welcome American tourists
-
Now Playing: Millions on alert for flash flooding on West Coast
-
Now Playing: Millions across 9 states under flash flood alerts
-
Now Playing: Camp GMA: Top campground and RV parks
-
Now Playing: Exploring old Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics
-
Now Playing: Celebrating New Mexico as it welcomes visitors back after 1 year
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship preps to set sail with first at-sea roller coaster
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic event
-
Now Playing: Quarter horse event returns to Oklahoma amid pandemic