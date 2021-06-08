Cruise lines to mandate masks and testing, even for vaccinated guests

More
Despite at least 95% of guests and crew being vaccinated, Carnival Vista reported a "small number of positive cases" this week -- prompting the cruise line to change their policy.
0:21 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cruise lines to mandate masks and testing, even for vaccinated guests
Major cruise lines are imposing new safety requirements due to concern about the delta variant of the rotavirus carnival will now require pre boarding Kobe test. And masks will be required in designated areas even for vaccinated guest. Holland America and princess cruises will require all fully vaccinated gas to show proof of a negative though they test. Taken within three days of warning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Despite at least 95% of guests and crew being vaccinated, Carnival Vista reported a \"small number of positive cases\" this week -- prompting the cruise line to change their policy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Travel","id":"79311844","title":"Cruise lines to mandate masks and testing, even for vaccinated guests","url":"/Travel/video/cruise-lines-mandate-masks-testing-vaccinated-guests-79311844"}