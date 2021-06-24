Transcript for At least 3 dead, 99 unaccounted for after Florida condo building collapse

That building collapse in Surfside Florida new video shows the moment of the collapse captured on security camera. From the adjacent building you can see the middle of the building go down. And then the side. Goes down as well the whole thing happened around 1 o'clock in the morning rescue efforts have been underway ever since. Victor candidate joins us from the scene now Victor and I you've been there all day what's the latest. All right Diane so the range of sort of coming down again here which can't be helping the search and rescue efforts here in Surfside let me go and show you that building real quick. He could see the front of it it's still intact but then this left side here just over my shoulder to concede that. Cloud of dust that is debris and smoke rising into the sky looks like firefighters trying to put it out of of their right now that's the giant. Mountain. Up debris over there were being kept quite a distance away at a fears that. The rest of the building could come down any moment now the latest update we just heard from the director of the Miami Dade police department saying that the number of those unaccounted for. Could be. 99. Doctors. Earlier we heard that that number of people around 51 but we should tell you that unaccounted for just not necessarily mean and these numbers are likely to change as they have been. All day because it is tough to peg this number down so early in this investigation so so that's the latest there. From police didn't she gets mentioned earlier 35 people had been pulled from the structure itself. Two from the rubble tent were treated on the scene. One. At this point at least one person has died that number though. What they change Diane and picture any book caused this collapse. It's still too early to tell we know that this was an older building it was built in 1981 it was going under that mandatory forty year recertification process that's where. Engineers come in they take a look at the building a decide. What needs to be fixed upgraded changed. We're told it was going through that process now we know that there was also a lot of machinery around the property leaving we're told on the roof. But still no official word on what may have cost it's just tragic incident. Victor attend Unser said Florida for as Victor thanks. And so as we just heard there ABC news has learned there could be as many as 99 people unaccounted for based. On the occupancy. In that building the known occupancy in that building. And to give us a sense of the community. That is that is Surfside California want to bring in Joseph Keller he's a member of the Florida House of Representatives. And is joining us now. And cops are the rain and just basically zapped that shot so we will continue right now at. With Rick Klein who is standing by he's ABC news political director been following this all days in news hound himself. And Rick here we are in the early hours. The this is obviously going to be a major investigation Kim arbor catastrophe like this. In the United States and a long time. And they're going to be looking at all kinds of things for the potential that. Climate change and ended porous limestone rock that Miami Beach is built on perhaps impacting it to. Problems in the construction or maintenance to parking garages. This is a formidable challenge. For the authorities. In Florida and president Biden to the federal government is willing to step in and help as well. CIA and in need it comes on a date at the vividly the congress is talking about infrastructure of course the stock quite the same but the idea of structural integrity. It is an absolutely shocking event as he said Terry not the kind of thing you think it ever happen on American. On American soil not triggered apparently by any kind of explosion or act of terror any kind of men need dubbed over second natural disaster on just the true on an utter tragedy and one that's gonna pick a long time to understand and you know in the early talk. The discussions around me he sure can't happen again you think about how many buildings. All our around the United States and coastal areas and elsewhere about the potentially that's be retrofitted its mind boggling in just actually staggering to think about the possibility of of building collapses like this happening in American city and as you say Terry a lot to be learned about this event a lot of luck. Since the move forward let's. And he knew we don't wanna talk about the politics of this but this is a test of our community's political leadership can. You know we can the community come together help. First find out exactly what happened. Comfort be the afflicted and survivors. Take care of those who may be injured. And I guess. One could say that that for better or worse. South Florida has a long history and a robust. A robust. Administrative system and government system to deal with disasters because it's so often in the target Americans and we seen over the years. That government structure down there. It's get into high gear all around disasters they haven't seen anything like this this is just shocking as we're looking at the pictures here. No I think it's a terrific point on I think vetoed the weight of South Florida and other regions like it that are used to having natural disasters hurricanes in the light. Are able to respond that might actually mitigate some of the circumstances around this it is a moment it's bigger than politics. It's a moment that I think you see him bigger than any of the petty grievances you might you might think about it so it's a legitimate. Human tragedy I'm also struck by is that the outpouring of coming of experts that of that and able to weigh in on this and obvious to how how quickly people were able responding to know this happened middle of the night and ties forces everyone offers their their prayers that so that there are more victims. All right. Rick Klein thanks very much stick around we're gonna go back to divide and infrastructure plan in a moment but we're gonna continue with our coverage of this. Disaster. Just north of Miami Beach and Surfside Florida the collapse. Partial collapse of that building there Diane. BC news has just on at that building was up for its forty year recertification another focused. On stabilizing the rest of the buildings in that area I want to bring in chairman of the Miami Dade. Board of county commissioners Jose Pepe Diaz who's been there. All day chairman thank you for being here I know it's been a really busy day for you. The has this as an unfortunate day but one that we're here in support in doing everything we can. I'm sure I know you've been there all day we saw you at the press this morning in this afternoon tells a little bit about what it's like they're at the scene right now. The scene is got a little chaotic we had a little political fire going. And the actual building. It looks like it's pretty much stopped. But this very very sad when we we go in to see the relatives are waiting for any kind of news. They could come about their family members or other friends. And that's that's very hard to belong to see Clinton is seen on television. But when you're up close that you see this disaster. Up close they really magnifies. Called. How bad it really is so it's something we would never expected our community something that is now part of anything we basically have seen never before has set for May be some other structures fallen. But it's it's very side and it is very hard but. We're blessed that we have probably one of the best you use are teams in the nation or in the world. They're actually working on that have been working since the call went out it won't 48 this morning. So there won't be you know at the end of the day we are prepared and our community to handle these type of disasters but it is never. It's never really something that we inspectors see in our communities. And and I'm fortunate we're addressing it. No portion were dressed in the best way possible and it's just hard to see the families suffering the way they are. It's one thing to be prepared but you never want to have to use those resources. And chairman that we heard the governor a leaders say that. It's the images on TV just don't do this justice can you give us a sense of what the damages like seeing it there a person. It's the census. Incredible. Tea and looks like. That the bombing somewhere that you see and and these. War zones and so then like that the building just collapsed then 55 apartments went down and just collapsed into a structure that it was also pay parking. Lot with another level so that also collapse down into the parking lot. So are part martyrs are going through everything and tried to rescue whoever they can. And their jar and everything possible with dogs canine. With special cameras with sonar and everything that is the top equipment to be able to search and that's what they're doing at this time. We're were still searching. And we're praying to god and and sprained. We we find more people. As. Broadly stated that us information and our director of police Freddie rumors stated. 99 people are still missing. Doesn't mean there there there just means that they're missing and that's that's where realities where cattle accounted for 53 people. And that's so those are the latest stats have gone on right now. 99 people still miss saying you say over fifty now. Have been accounted for are rescued and we're now hearing the latest numbers now an update that at least three people. Are now reported dead here that. Chairman Wien also know that there's a reunification center. Set up because in many cases like this you have someone who did make it out of the building but their cell phone didn't they can't get a hold of their loved ones so how that process been like trying to reunite. Loved ones with people who were inside the building but that you were able to get out safely. I just when with a Mair and a couple of my colleagues along with the mayors of Surfside. And a couple of surrounding cities we went there to speak with a family members. They're very distraught. They're there they're suffering as we all are. It's a very difficult moment where a lot of people. Especially those family members and and their friends dared say is suffering I guess part of these. Heard in the suffering. Besides the situation is not knowing. What their condition is and that's an extremely hard situation for them right now. So one of the hardest thing was just sitting there and and hugging a couple of them. And and and does. Try to pray with them or playing faith. That dated their their relative was will be found. A life and this situation. And so what resources are needed there on the ground right now what can people do to help. Well right now. We we have all the resources. That we could possibly use to do the operation that is taken place we have all the manpower. In our. Fire department and I guess that our use our team this incredible. We had the resources are here for the mission right now of rescue. It when the mission changes to recovery and then we'll see more facet that might need to be brought in but the governor has been here. He has pledged support I know that the marriage gun and calls for the president. And cars are senators and they've all stated that there are supportive and through FEMA and everything else. So. The resource will be there. But the resources are neater right now are here. And you know I'd tell at this point it's just people are hurting the most are the family members. And the unknown situation like that says so we have a lot of resource there too. To be able to talk these people we have chaplains we have special people deal with a as we also are looking. Were Cheryl tells to be able to put the people that have been displays because of this disaster. So there's there's a lot of things that that are going on simultaneously. And that's were were right now there's its vast. And as time goes on and we buy more things out more or other resources are brought a brought into play. But at the time I think everything that's being done is everything that could be done. And now. We'll see what happens to. In the hours to come. We'll have a one bright spot in a charity like this is seeing communities come together to help each other out and certainly seems. That's happening today in Miami Dade County commissioner Diaz we appreciate your time today thank you and prayers and lots of fingers crossed for all the people there answered side. Thank you so much god bless you all. Came into that. Was Victor canto is reporting a Miami Dade official tells ABC news there could be as many as 99 people unaccounted for based on the occupancy of the building. As Diana was noting a lot of people can leave the building in a situation like that and not be accounted for four while. There are however as many as three confirmed deaths to this point. And he gives assent to this community sir said let's bring in representative Joseph Geller he is a member of the Florida House of Representatives who represents this community. A revision Geller thanks very much for being with us and I guess my first question is. Well what when you heard about this and how you reacted in and how your community is reacting. I got hit me very very early this morning. Who colleague would immediately court it to my attention. A terrible terrible tragedy. We mourn the loss of life the people or hurt the people whose lives are destroyed. They help people are reacting it's just. It's unimaginable. I thought you were our friends who used to be bright mayor Serbs but he lived in the building. They opened their front door to their apartment there were five feet or way admit nothing. They try to evacuate and Courtney refinery had to be rescued off their balcony. Fires cherry picker from Miami Dade fire route just. The terrible terrible dark. It just unimaginable that that building forty years old that could really a very old building as as you. Look at it you understand everything from the nature of that. Geology. Miami Beach to that kind of construction you got any sense how something like this could happen. Her you know it's impossible court Pittsburgh brewing at that point it's not only change soon to know. But the focus now is still trying to see if there's anyone who could be rescued the life. That you know what they're there. Walking. And fully ought. The ruining that this building. Not only with dogs where with super sensitive. Listening equipment that could even pick up the sound of someone who reaping. Or scratching. Mark tried calling out for help and they have to be very careful not to court the further collapse. So really right now if you're hoping and praying that spears still lives have been saved. And he's very grim work and I'm recovering bodies. And then come strip search for answers. That we all want to know. Head that's a great point about I've covered her earthquakes in Nepal and Italy Turkey and around the world and that is the first and highest priority listening that sense I remember a whole city quiet. How while they did try to see if there were survivors there is a family reunification center there. Now we have heard that's been set up their faith leaders arm side what are you hearing from from families. At this time if you have you been in touch at all. Well I want to put this out to your listeners this sort of a number for that family reunification forever it helps you block the way. That's on how and they haven't you also at 93. And read 05. Six bloody war 18. Why no I. And anything you guys can do to repeat that over time that the phone number if someone is searching for info wanna family member. Or somebody within that building. I want to record in that there are very. Deck the number that they should cool. Obviously the families of anybody missing were the pride themselves. I heard this same information if you did there could be 99 people. Unaccounted for but those who mean everything they may have not been holed. Market people might have gotten out for the beach or haven't checked syndicate that we're way forward or order of our. So we're. Very much focused on trying to identify. Who can be located and it found that or. But I do you fear that there were reported number I heard of three death. Our query it brought more. What I'm hearing more that is that is what award could. And and represented just so we've got it could you repeat that that number for the would go and got it we got on the screen right now 305614. 1819. Yes that's the number. Corporate support that I urge you interviewing my idea friend and how we got our county commission chair representative. It's what former. Chairman. Deputy. What king people can always do. Because she's right we have that. Equipment Miami Dade county's certain equipment. Around the world to help people after being polite. Earthquakes when and more disasters. You can always get through direct. And had always held the that it doesn't help these people in desperate need you know go to work or another equally worthy cause. As for a possible court this it's thought the oceans. Is there some components fit to do with saltwater intrusion into the the foundation. We don't know yet it's it's forty years old if you say that model. It was actually opt for its forty year infection we we check. Act forty years and it within a pop they'll. And and yet this terrible tragedy happened at. It frightening. For so many of our residents who live. Somewhere on that. Same barrier islands or up and down the info on the ocean. Here are using Croat reporter on the golf on our web group. It's certainly something. They're given some crime we in the legislature going to be looking. Not just record food but how to make sure. There's something like this doesn't happen again as much as is humanly profitable. And there's going to be a lot of doubt that. But for now again or both we're. We're mourning. Those who were walk we're praying for those who haven't been found forum. We're. Encouraging more proud of the effort. That are being made by old fire rescue. And emergency responders the first responders or. Clark County either or poor people won't work more community Serbs. Art director. Of the emergency management for equality. Folk didn't state emergency management director Kevin Dockery who burned Friday. The retort who. Detroit at. Save lives. Are here. But again my purpose vehicle could only people who are caught. Absolutely he. Represented just a Keller. The Florida house version representatives representing Surfside. Thank you very much for being with us on this on this sad day and good luck and. God bless him thank you thank you for your attention to this terrible story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.