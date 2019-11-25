Transcript for Holiday weather expected to worsen

We began with the wicked weather settling in this is a record number of holiday travelers hit the road right now. The radar showing as snow and rain striking parts of New England. But more storms are taking shape behind this one and the closer we get to Thanksgiving the worst the travel conditions across the country are expected to get. This morning Thanksgiving travel headaches from coast to coast. A series of storms will tracker across the country bringing rain snow and ice just as millions hit the road for the holidays. Southwest delta and jetBlue are among the airlines already issuing travel waivers for flights in and out of Denver. For more than a foot of snow is expected after a stars falling later today. That's no then moves into Minnesota and Michigan tomorrow as more storms start to line up. All of the same time another significant storm dropped into the northwest and northern California. Travel to structures they're over a high of five will see several feet of snow at the higher elevations. And now new concerns that the famous balloons won't fly in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade New York City will ground the balloons of wind gusts topped 34 miles per hour. And right now AccuWeather is forecasting wind gusts topping. Forty miles per hour Thursday. Parade organizers are trying to avoid an incident like this in 2005. When it out of control balloon hit a light posts in windy weather the only white injured a woman and her young sister the city had consider grounding the blue that a year. The last time organizes grounded the balloons because of weather was back in 1971.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.