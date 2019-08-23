Transcript for TSA reminds travelers to get so-called REAL ID next year to prevent travel troubles

The TSA started issuing warnings about the so called real IDs to prevent travel troubles. Next year starting October 20/20. Air passengers must present identification that meets the real ID standard in most cases. Two that star in the upper right hand corner that is the telltale sign that it is a real ID. Or on the driver's license as well if not one must show a passport New York. Is one of several states that issue is real ideas for people who don't have a driver's license the real ID program was a recommendation of the nine elevenths commission.

