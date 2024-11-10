1 killed, 16 injured in shooting at Tuskegee University

An 18-year-old is dead and at least 16 people were injured when gunfire erupted Sunday on the campus of Tuskegee University in Alabama.

November 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live