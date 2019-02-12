Transcript for 10 injured in shooting after Bayou Classic football game

And police in Orleans say a person of interest has been detained. In connection with a shooting near the city's famous for its quarter. Ten people were wounded when the gunfire broke out early Sunday morning two of them aren't in critical condition. The shootings took place with tens of thousands of visitors and the city for the annual Thanksgiving weekend football game between Grambling and southern university's. Police say they were on the scene within seconds. You're right there when it occurred to you were under the impression that they may have been fired upon we do not know who this individual have any involvement in this incidents are right now but. We still investigating news. Another shooting in New Orleans Sunday afternoon left two men dead and two others wounded. Police so far had not found any connection between those two incidents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.