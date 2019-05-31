Transcript for 11 victims dead after workplace shooting in Virginia Beach

This is the most devastating day. In the history of Virginia Beach. The people involved. Or friends. Coworkers. And neighbors. College. You know. Note this morning or like to turn things over. Chiefs of error. To give you the information that we have postwar. We do know shortly after 4 PM this afternoon the suspect entered building true. He's a longtime employee. Of public utilities are not released his name at this time. He really begins indiscriminately. Fire upon all the victims. Officers actor wants to call went out to officer's belt were headquarters. Responded to building Terrell. Fishy cure is much of the victims are street corner and they may engage with the suspect. Suspected shooter police officers and officers returned fire him. I suspect it. All the seniors secure. We have a long term investigator processors are being undertaken right now. There's a lot of work to be done. It's short after seeing. We're being assistant due to the size and scope and intensity. Of this city were being assisted by the FBI. Forensics unit do you just resolution. And a Virginia State Police.

