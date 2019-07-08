El Paso 11-year-old starts 22 acts of kindness challenge in wake of shooting

Ruben Martinez started a trending 22 acts of kindness challenge to honor the 22 lives lost at the Walmart shooting in El Paso.
1:03 | 08/07/19

