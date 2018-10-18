Transcript for 13-year-old girl still missing after her parents' murder

Now let's get some new details on that disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Barron. Wisconsin. Police now confirm that Jamie classes parents were shot to death in their home and they believe Jamie was home. When that happened Alex Perez has a latest on that Alex how big is this revelation to the investigation. They'd and that's right authorities here at the very gracious virus say those autopsy results have been returned and as you mentioned they had no knows that. Jamie's parents who were shocked to death and as you also said they believe that Jamie was home when they were killed and I'll explain to you why they think that but first let's backtrack a little bit remember this all started. About 1 AM Monday authorities got that suspicious 911 call the dispatcher could not hear. Anyone speaking directly to them but they could hear noise in the background while officials now say that noise in the background that they heard there were specific about it but that noise that they heard. That made this makes them think that Jamie was inside the home at the time now they responded to that homes is four minutes after that call to 911. And when authorities got their Jamie was gone there was no sign of the thirteen year old girl and investigators have. Been looking for her ever sense there are now some 200. Agents investigators working this case around the clock to play for seven. Hoping they won't land than some sort of clue that will help them track her down. Now it certainly a lot of man power behind this are they any closer to finding out who did this. Well you know we've asked a sheriff that I several times and each time he says. We want to bring in Jamie home it seems investigators are working around the clock but. At this point there have been no credible sightings of Jamie they're asking the public to jog their memories to think back. On they need help they're reviewing surveillance cameras are doing whatever they can with the FBI with state investigators. To try to find where Jamie is but at this point it seems even though they're following up on more than 400 tips it seems they're no credible leads just yet Aaron Al express from Matt Barron Wisconsin Alex thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.