Transcript for 14-year-old charged with murder in fatal crash after egg prank, police say

A fourteen year old Houston boy accused of driving an SUV that caused a fatal car accident is now charged with murder. Police say he and two friends had been throwing eggs and other cars when another driver began chasing that. The surveillance video shows the SUV running a red light and crashing into a pickup truck killing the driver. At driver was in town to visit her kids in grand kids. And no homes have feelings. Theft. The defendant. Is about to come home again if the mainstay of baggage is about to be. It's about. You get what you gaining. We took my mother's legs yes if you look at him. Awful police say the driver who chased after the teens is cooperating but he could also face charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.