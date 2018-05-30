15 dogs seized from unlicensed breeder after 3 were illegally debarked

More
The illegal process includes shoving a pipe-like object down the throat to damage the vocal cords.
0:45 | 05/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 15 dogs seized from unlicensed breeder after 3 were illegally debarked

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55543645,"title":"15 dogs seized from unlicensed breeder after 3 were illegally debarked","duration":"0:45","description":"The illegal process includes shoving a pipe-like object down the throat to damage the vocal cords.","url":"/US/video/15-dogs-seized-unlicensed-breeder-illegally-debarked-animal-55543645","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.