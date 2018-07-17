Transcript for 17-year-old dies during band practice at New York high school

Stunning death last night at a high school on Long Island seventeen year old girl suffered some kind of medical emergencies still not clear. What it was but she collapsed as a school function and then died so what happened I was a supporter and hit for Friday. They can high school east in the Suffolk County. Well that's the fact is we still don't know what happened at the precise cause of death has been determined it has not been made public. And it may never be what we do know is this the girls band practice which dozens of off. Suddenly collapse. The girl's identity could not be confirmed late this afternoon. But her classmates are devastated. And puzzle tonight. She was attending band practice it say Jim east high school which he suffered what police have described as some sort of medical emergency. It happened at around 9 o'clock last night just as practice was ended she was rushed to university medical center in Stony Brook where she was pronounced dead. We do not know whether she had an underlying medical condition. Only the Bentley can confirm the autopsy result if in fact the autopsy has been completed. The family declined comment when reached at the girls whole. It a tragic twist a young high school football player was killed during a training exercise at the same school last year. Fatally injured when he was crushed by a log he was carrying with his teammates. The school district provided grief counseling today and offered its condolences to the girls family. It is with deep sorrows that the district has learned that incoming senior its agent North High School tragically passed away last night. We are currently not aware of the cause of death. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family and friends during this difficult time and quote. And there was no further comment from the district tonight to be clear the student was a student at six of North High School here in lake won't talk about. The incident happened at stake in east. Out in east farming. Lot tonight Lakeland possible Long Island. And.

