2 dead, 28 injured in Baltimore shooting

ABC News’ Ike Ejochi and contributor Brad Garrett give the latest update on the dozens of minors who were injured in a shooting in Baltimore.

July 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live