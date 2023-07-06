2 firefighters die while battling blaze aboard ship in New Jersey

Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson confirmed the deaths during a press conference early Thursday, a few hours after it was announced that a search was underway for two firefighters at the scene.

July 6, 2023

