Transcript for Nearly 20% of Minneapolis cops filing disability, said attorney

You have. Reached out to us for purposes of determining. Specific numbers of Minneapolis police officers who app. While forearm laps ongoing need it you. Elements such as PS PR medical disabilities following the on routes that began approximately six weeks now. I can represent. Olive view that our firm. As bend we mean by. At least 150. Minneapolis police officers. For purposes. Of pursuing any medical disability known as the duty disability. Under Tara as well as a worker compensation client odds against the city Minneapolis. This figure. Includes the last approximately six weeks. That's the snowball grass began. And continues. As we speak here today. We have on the 150 officers. I can tell you that they came from. All sorts of angles. Or at different locations throughout the civil unrest over that I'm Terry. A great deal of them were actually physically inside the third precinct. The day that it was abandoned by the city of Minneapolis. Its leadership. And it's chief. Some of these individuals specifically. Robert Katz. You know their families. In the course. Of the riots. And indicated that they did not feel that there were going to be able to come home because they did not feel that they would come out alive. And this was sent by text by a number of officers to their families saying what they thought let's goodbye. We had several officers. Who specifically indicated. That while they were inside at their precinct. Wallace being attacked by the mob. That they weren't mentally counting their ammunition. With the ball and hand of acknowledging the fact that. If they run out that going to say the last bullet but themselves. For legitimate fear that there would end up on themselves rather than being eaten that.

