20 people killed in limousine crash in New York

More
The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred in Schoharie, which is about 40 miles away from Albany, police said.
0:43 | 10/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 20 people killed in limousine crash in New York
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58344162,"title":"20 people killed in limousine crash in New York","duration":"0:43","description":"The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred in Schoharie, which is about 40 miles away from Albany, police said.","url":"/US/video/20-people-killed-limousine-crash-york-58344162","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.