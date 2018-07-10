-
Now Playing: Suspected kidnapping ends with police chase, fatal crash
-
Now Playing: Federal investigation into deadly Tesla crash
-
Now Playing: 20 people killed in limousine crash in New York
-
Now Playing: Authorities increase reward in search of masked gunman
-
Now Playing: Vice DC bureau chief on women running for office: 'Energy... is on the Democratic side'
-
Now Playing: Outbreak of rare disease leaves 6 children with polio-like symptoms
-
Now Playing: Potential tropical storm threat brewing
-
Now Playing: Protesters and supporters demonstrate outside the Kavanaugh Supreme Court vote
-
Now Playing: ABC News' live coverage of Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court amid protests
-
Now Playing: Popular beverage maker faces class-action lawsuit over 'all natural' claims
-
Now Playing: Chicago police officer found guilty in high-profile deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: Vintage airplane makes emergency landing on highway
-
Now Playing: Brother of slain teacher meets genealogist who broke open cold case: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Ex-girlfriend of DJ charged in teacher killing says she 'can't believe it': Part 5
-
Now Playing: Police announce wedding DJ as suspect in 1992 cold case killing: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Genetic genealogist breaks open 1992 cold case in 'a couple of days': Part 3
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania teacher's 1992 death grows cold: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Teacher's gruesome 1992 death launches decades-long mystery: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Renowned soccer player accused of allegedly raping model in 2009