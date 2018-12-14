24-year-old woman found shot dead on trail

The body of Shantrelle Monroe, who was shot dead, was found Wednesday afternoon on a pathway behind a subdivision playground, DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told ABC News Friday via email.
0:57 | 12/14/18

