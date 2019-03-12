-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew receives backlash after addressing relationship with Epstein
-
Now Playing: Alleged rapist, who 'terrorized' women in '90s, caught with genetic genealogy
-
Now Playing: Trump to join world leaders at London NATO Summit
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman sues Chicago bar after allegedly being drugged, sexually assaulted
-
Now Playing: Young bison race in the rain
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump: Macron has insulted NATO alliance
-
Now Playing: Estranged husband of missing CT mom expected to take the witness stand
-
Now Playing: Could a french fry shortage be on the way?
-
Now Playing: Creative ways to protect packages from porch pirates
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor fires police superintendent days before retirement
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
-
Now Playing: Small shark knocks boy off his surfboard
-
Now Playing: Police investigate surveillance video for clues in New Orleans shooting
-
Now Playing: House Intelligence Committee to release report against President Trump
-
Now Playing: Albany digs out after heavy snow and ice
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Carter hospitalized to treat an infection
-
Now Playing: President Trump arrives in UK for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Winter storm on the move, where it will hit next
-
Now Playing: Deadly storms impact millions coast to coast
-
Now Playing: Small shark knocks young surfer off board