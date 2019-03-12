Transcript for 2nd woman sues Chicago bar after allegedly being drugged, sexually assaulted

I'm that evening I was out his girlfriends. Watching the bears game. We went to OK I eight was sitting at the bar. Or my injury means one drink. Hand. Don't really remember anything after that. My two conference room it needed time police are acting each team lean. Extremely out of the ordinary Shanle intoxicated very fast. The only thrown me. They then went to the bathroom and I guess asked me to when Regina feast which also is something but not very easily do. And when they came back I was not. All of my credit cards were stolen my thought was stolen they were used for thousands of dollars. In. I ain't nothing and ASEAN member running home. To my house which is what was over four miles away. My thanks to my parents and making it time me. Encouraged him from the hospital where I was then. Like he said and I was given every kid and it's our screen. It took awhile to get back but after some time they did. Confirmed that I had insurance it it so. Coming forward now after seeing the video. Jane doe. Actually horrified I would happen to her. In an obviously. Thinking about bringing back those memories of what happened Sonny and realizing this is not an isolated incidents in thinks that time but. You know our visas and in going Hanford reach is long and intense. I have and it ends IE went through all that so many years ago eons. I want to be used to bring this he's the justice so that it doesn't happen tonight.

