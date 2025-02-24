3 dead, 2 injured in Staten Island boat incident

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person after five people were recovered from a sinking boat near Staten Island on Sunday afternoon.

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live