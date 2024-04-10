3 injured, 5 in custody after Philadelphia shooting: Police  

Police said there appeared to be two factions in the park that began exchanging gunfire during an event celebrating the end of Ramadan.

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live