3rd graders organize 'toy drive' for classmate who lost belongings in house fire

More
This Tennessee third grader was gifted new toys by his classmates after he lost all of his possessions in a house fire.
0:39 | 09/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3rd graders organize 'toy drive' for classmate who lost belongings in house fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"This Tennessee third grader was gifted new toys by his classmates after he lost all of his possessions in a house fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65955676","title":"3rd graders organize 'toy drive' for classmate who lost belongings in house fire","url":"/US/video/3rd-graders-organize-toy-drive-classmate-lost-belongings-65955676"}