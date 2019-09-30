-
Now Playing: Australian girl reunited with toy monkey after losing it at Buckingham Palace
-
Now Playing: 3rd graders organize 'toy drive' for classmate who lost belongings in house fire
-
Now Playing: Woman stuns with singing performance in subway
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ gives a deserving mother and nurse the surprise of a lifetime
-
Now Playing: Spotify announces new playlist feature for podcasts
-
Now Playing: Labradoodle breeder says he created a monster
-
Now Playing: Dachshund celebrates becoming mom to 5 pups in photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Sara shares progress on her ‘100 Days not to fail at Christmas’
-
Now Playing: Chef Bobby Flay upgrades lunchtime with recipe from ‘Bobby At Home’
-
Now Playing: New Star Wars toys at Triple Force Friday!
-
Now Playing: Mountain climber free solo scales the Italian Alps
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: 15 must-have fashion items
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry follows in mother’s footsteps by raising awareness about demining
-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez reveals more about journey to good health
-
Now Playing: Irish wolfhound gives his 6 foot tall dad a giant hug
-
Now Playing: Bulldog so excited to meet his twinning mascot
-
Now Playing: How to make the most delicious wings this football season
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals 2-day blowout event
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry shares his personal connection to Botswana on royal tour
-
Now Playing: Scientist creates plastic alternative from cactus