5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico

There is no tsunami threat and no reports of major damage.
0:23 | 01/06/20

A breaking news coming out of Puerto Rico where five point seven magnitude earthquake hits early this morning is struck just south of the island at a depth of a little more than six miles. There is no tsunami threat and no reports of major damage but there are some reports of power outages. There have been several earthquakes in Puerto Rico. Over the last week but this one was the strongest it's.

