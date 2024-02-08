6 months after deadly wildfires, Maui Police Department releases review of response

ABC News’ Mola Lenghi sits down with key members of Maui Police Department to address the after-action report six months after deadly wildfire, fallout from community and their own personal tragedies.

February 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live