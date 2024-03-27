6 presumed dead after bridge collapse in Baltimore

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended rescue operations Tuesday night. Investigators are looking into why the cargo ship lost power, and crashed into and leveled the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

March 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live