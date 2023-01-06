6-year-old allegedly opens fire in class, injures teacher

A 6-year-old student allegedly opened fire during an altercation at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, officials said

January 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live