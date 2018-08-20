-
Now Playing: Friend of Colorado woman allegedly killed by husband speaks out
-
Now Playing: Awaiting Manafort trial verdict
-
Now Playing: Cold-blooded killings in Nashville
-
Now Playing: ICE arrests man taking wife to hospital
-
Now Playing: 71-year-old woman injured severely in bear attack recounts the 'horrible experience'
-
Now Playing: After pleading for help in finding them, man arrested in wife, daughters' murders
-
Now Playing: 2 boys died within hours of each other after being pulled from Lake Michigan
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort jury begins 3rd day of deliberations
-
Now Playing: IndyCar driver airlifted after violent crash
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in warehouse shooting
-
Now Playing: Friend of Colorado woman allegedly killed by husband not 'shocked' by his arrest
-
Now Playing: Outrage over ICE arrest of man taking pregnant wife to hospital
-
Now Playing: Woman survives 10 hours at sea after falling overboard on cruise
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car
-
Now Playing: Trump rants over Mueller meeting with White House lawyer
-
Now Playing: Thunderstorms, tornadoes sweep through the heartland
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 'cold blooded killers'
-
Now Playing: Family makes incredible wildfire escape
-
Now Playing: Search on for suspects in deadly Nashville shootings
-
Now Playing: Take it from Gina Rodriguez: 'I'm the educated Latina you've been warned about'