-
Now Playing: Asteroid as powerful as 10 billion WWII atomic bombs may have wiped out dinosaurs
-
Now Playing: Chernobyl nuclear disaster: April 28, 1986
-
Now Playing: ABC News Daily: July 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: Ahmaud Arbery's mother makes emotional appeal to judge
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Tourism industry hit hard in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Antiques owner gives piano to student after viral 'Don't Stop Believin' performance
-
Now Playing: Former assistant arrested in murder of NYC tech entrepreneur
-
Now Playing: Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail on abuse charges
-
Now Playing: D.L. Hughley on COVID-19 recovery and Kanye’s run for president
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl shares reaction to Trump’s Rose Garden press conference
-
Now Playing: The debate over controversial statues and monuments
-
Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo announces 3-strike policy for NYC bars, restaurants
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins' family members reflect on the impact of the Arbery, Floyd cases
-
Now Playing: Timothy Coggins’ family recall the impact of his death
-
Now Playing: Heat wave spreading across Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: Bella Heathcote on the making of her new horror film, 'Relic'
-
Now Playing: Racially motivated cold case murder solved after 34 years