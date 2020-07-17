Transcript for 75 years after the 1st atomic bomb

Inside so I am a little. It was here in the middle of the desert that is now the US army White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. We're the world's first atomic bomb was tested and exploded on July 16 1945. At the time the remote government owned land provided safety in secrecy for the tax code name training. Now the test site is a national tourist attraction. Opened to the public just two days he's here normally in April and October. There are not me and our thanks to look at buffer history books or anyone interested in seeing where the start of the atomic age took place. Visitors can walk around the side of the explosion. And go inside the McDonald's branch counts with plutonium core of the bomb was assembled. The ranch house his part of the open house at stake you can go inside and you can see the room where they did the assembly of the poor and one of the things that's. Kind of cool I think is when you go up and you can look on the window frames in see the staples. That they had put into the walls to hold of the plastic covering up the windows to keep dust from getting into the room. Although the side is essentially in the middle of nowhere visitors still come from all over to see a little part of history. The response that we get from visitor has his as diverse as the visitors themselves some of them are. You know bonding being at the place where this occurred some of home. Look on with the sort of horror recognizing. What this weapon represents. Others are disappointed because. There's not really much there there is an obelisk in the very shallow large crater in and an old French house and that's about it. And sometimes they did a wonderful kind visitor one of the memorable visitors that we had one year was Jackie AD. He was a soldier who worked on the project. And T is the only person to take it color photograph. Of the test. Another word color cameras set up for the test. But for some reason none of them actually came out. Baby's. Job is he was just handed to Cameron told. Take a picture. And so he did ends when the bomb reach critical mass and went off as intended. He realized drew quick hit his shot wasn't gonna come out so he quickly changed settings on the camera and snapped that one were photographed that he had on the role. End to this day that is the only color photograph. Of the explosion. Despite the long drive to visit the site and long waits and usually hot weather to see the landmarks. Several thousand visitors still flock to this site most years to experience this piece of history. In science not. If you enjoyed this edition follow us on the landing social media. Yeah. How can I give you yeah. You're antics.

