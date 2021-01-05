‘Subway Bomber’ sentenced to life in prison In 2017, Akayed Ullah strapped a homemade bomb to his chest and detonated it in a crowded New York City subway passage. The bomb partially malfunctioned, but he was seriously injured.

Derek Chauvin behind bars in Minnesota max security prison On Tuesday, former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He will have 90 days to appeal the verdict.

Prison riots in Ecuador leave dozens dead The violence broke out between rival gangs trying "to seize the leadership of the detention centers," the head of Ecuador's prison system said.