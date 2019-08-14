Transcript for A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, but won't face jail time

A Swedish court finding east GAAP rocky and two of its companion guilty of assault mentor look at settlement the district court has convicted all three defendants are an assault in this case today the court by eighty asap and his co defendants did not act in self defense. During a fight in Stockholm in June. But the court falling short on convicting him of striking the victim in the head with a broken bottle. We want to place. The conviction stemming from this June 30 by in Stockholm captured in this video obtained by TMZ. The musician who's really is repealing mayors seen throwing in nineteen year old man in a white shirt to the ground. Mayors pleaded not guilty saying he acted in self defense. Following the fights the rapper spent nearly a month behind bars in its least jail on charges of assault. His jail time attracting attention from popular musicians even a president who called the Swedish prime minister asking for these apps released tweeting out. It was a rocky week get home asap asap. The rapper released nearly two weeks ago surrounded by cheering fans. As a celebrity made his way home posting on Inkster Graham I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for olive view. This has been a very difficult and humbly experience. And when it think the court for allowing me to return to our family and friends. A sap rocky and his co defendants will not serve prison time but will have to pay restitution to the plaintiff roughly thirteen hundred dollars in fines and damages. A sacked attorney today saying he's disappointed with the verdict and was hoping for a complete acquittal. Megan to prison in ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.