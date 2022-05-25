ABC News Live: At least 233 mass shootings so far this year in the United States

Plus, former White House adviser Peter Navarro was taken into custody after being indicted by a federal grand jury, and Puerto Rico's water and sewer company was hit with a federal lawsuit.

