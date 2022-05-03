ABC News Live: Children ages 5 to 11 authorized for COVID booster shots

Plus, Oklahoma passes a near-total ban on abortion and “Operation Fly Formula” ramps up in hopes of easing the country’s dire baby formula shortage.

