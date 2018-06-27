Transcript for ABC News Live: Cop who shot teen charged with homicide, California wildfires

Some breaking news out of Pittsburgh this morning has been a lot of protests out there after the death of Antoine rose a young black man was shot in the back by police our own. Kenneth Moulton has been out there needs Pittsburgh four. Quite some time now I understand that this officer has been charged in this case Kenneth what can you tell us. Zachary east Pittsburgh police officer Michael Roscoe has been charged with one. Criminal count of homicide. In the case in the police shooting death of Antoine rose this development. Is the one this community including ant once family. Been waiting on the war. One week and one day that's shooting that's when it happened in it was all caught. On cell phone video took a look. Those shots that you you're right they are those of the shots were fired by Ross felt that video critical. Crucial in this criminal investigation. Coming back here I am lied inside the Allegheny County courthouse where we just got our hands on this criminal complaint where we are learning. Even more do you talk about what happened last Tuesday night investigators with Allegheny County said this all started with a drive by shooting. During that accident they say they work the driver to people inside a vehicle when it was rolling by. Shots were fired shots were exchanged from a person standing on the corner that car then took off. It was well within a matter of minutes is went east Pittsburgh police officer Michael Roth well pulled over the vehicle which matched the description. From the drive by shooting. Ross told got Ivins vehicle. Ordered the driver out according to this affidavit. Got the driver on the ground and that's when two teenagers including Antoine rose according to these documents. Ran away. Lost all fired the shots three shots that you heard on that video recorded by a witness. It was according to the medical examiner it was that final shot that third shot to the back. That's the one that killed and one rose now this police shooting has sparked. Widespread protests in this community inside a Pittsburgh outside a Pittsburgh in east Pittsburgh where this happened. Community demanding answers demanding justice for Antoine who with our armed according to investigators. Even though two guns were found inside that vehicle they think it on with Arnold when you where we've met traffic stop. And was shot in the back and killed. The community wanted justice for Antoine. We know that during these protests. They shut down streets. They were in roadways. They said that this officer should be charged. One now also Roswell has been charged we just found out moments ago I that he has been released from custody after paying a 250000. Dollar bond. So he is out of jail at this hour we've tried to reach out to his attorney. For comment for several days now even after this charge. We have not heard back we also Zachary heard from the family of Antoine rose we spoke with them exclusively his mother and father a very emotional interviews they demanded that this officer knowledge arts. We'll be convicted for taking their son's life as he ran away on arm from traffic stop. This morning. They are saying that this is the justice delayed they think this is a step in the right direction but they know that as the long road when it comes to conviction in this case factory. Yeah absolutely I I see that there there exercising so must certainly some cautious optimism. This morning not we know that this officer was signed in just hours before this shooting is that right but that this wasn't his masterly first go around. On the job. Sorry to me I'm we're on live with ABC news live and can I just gives one comment about. They knew it changed at one comedy it's a Wednesday. That is the district attorney there you guys have to forgive me I wanted to get I had the opportunity Zachary to try to get a comment from DVD eight even the Bala. I was going to take it on the DA. If giving us that some updates but that would be the first time would've heard from and we know from this criminal complaint. That. He believes and county investigators believe that obviously there was some wrongdoing by this officer. Who has been charged with that criminal. Count of homicide. But as the day goes on we expected to be your Morton tells from it sacrament apologize for interrupting you there. Not at all pretty cool out there. I I can appreciate the hustle and I'd like to see you out there doing your thing I want to ask you this you know. A lot of this hinges on use of force it's been a conversation that did it isn't necessarily new as it relates to police and certainly communities. What's the political climate out there we've heard from the protest what are we hearing from the other side would be hearing from officers. Well I will say that there's been a lot of pressure on that DA who just walked I think if the Pala on and that would have been one of the question go to bath and it's one of the question Baghdad we went out from where it was. What their political pressure to charge this officer will see what its response was I assume. And from what his previous statements were practicing that he would say no there was no political pressure he's looking at the facts. And that he tells of this investigation but as far as the other side get up forcing it we know exactly that there are people who say. Why would they had won and that car with two guns why was he in the car when the drive by shooting happened why did and one run away from police. Well all I ask the parents of Antoine that of course that that of course that was a very tough questions asked here as we just lost a child. Their response. My child is dead. The response in this community is. He was unarmed he was running away from that car when the shooting happened and actually report that the last paragraph of this criminal complaint says. There were inconsistencies. In officer Ross Paul's statement. Two detectives and when he talked to detectives that person's that he thought he saw one of the passengers turned toward him. In pointed something he thought he saw a weapon. And at the end of the statement when they concluded he said I did not see a weapon as the passengers that teenager would when away and then back. When she worked who he thought. Had the weapon on out of the two teams so those of the state that would take into account the evidence that was taken into account when charging him. Kenneth Bolton with some really really special reporting for us there is an important story will continue to follow it again. An officer charged in Pittsburgh. With the death of Antoine rose a young black men we're gonna pivot now and head. Out west it just had some really tough weather out there are now. Thirteen thousand plus speakers and we're told 15100. Homes under evacuation. I'm joined now by will car keys and Lake County California. Will I'm looking at what's behind you there it looks like this thing just rolled right on through there. Oh. Yeah exactly when you're taught to be deliver hot air and it stated this looks more like a waste land in their community. I'll start with some good news that we just found out that the containment numbers have been out today it's about 25%. In tank. That is good but. We're throughout the past couple of days when your driving around you see this. Hellish orange glow on the skyline and and the residents come through here and they look at the damage against the with this Tom the only things still standing is this twisted garage door and then. Take a look at this. Short. Four wheelers skeleton here now nearly two dozen homes and properties had been destroyed hundreds more are threatened. And right now we've been on the front lines the past couple of days with these firefighters that this fire has continued to grow yesterday we are out there as its. Spread across a ridge line flames were shooting about a 10050. Feet up into the air those crews doing a great job. Cutting lines like I said the containment numbers are robbed. Weather conditions I've really been. Working in their favor over the past 24 hours or so today we're not expecting as hottest temperatures so they're going to try to take advantage of that before getting into this weekend. When a supposed to be triple digits again and those winds are erratic everything really depends on those winds and Zachary these days. Opt fire season is really year round in with that in mind. Fire crews have some advice to people who live all along the West Coast because this is not just for California we have fires pretty much everywhere in the West Coast. Right now one of the biggest things they're saying that you can do is accident that bin. Your property what that means as you can see this tree behind me in the very top of that tree is charged. All it takes is one ember to drop onto a tree like that in and a split second. The entire property can go up and wind so what you can do it you can clear out those trees and those shrubs and that really gives firefighters the best chance to not to try to say properties. Just like this one Zachary. Well as it is this fire continues to to rage out there. How do officials get ahead of it in in get aggressive enough to stop this thing. So what they can do being on offense is thinking cut lines they can back for in this fire that you try to push it in the direction. That they want to. The hardest part is when those winds picked up they pushed those embers around. They're good becomes is dangerous game of whack a ball where they jump on one hot spot they get that out another one pops up. These guys really do an amazing job there's been several homes that we've watched with residents and everyone thought they would go up of the firefighters were able to get their fast enough. To get those planes out now they're not gonna put their wives and danger. To do this but they will try to go and again at the homeowners think give them some help. In the forefront of this that really can help save homes and lives in long run. Local car force out west we appreciate you're inside thank you so much. -- head down to the border now a judge has ruled that children and parents at the border must be reunited obviously this is all part of the trump. Immigration zero tolerance policy that has effectively separated. Families there at the border to be joined now by Tom yum is who's an Arizona Tom. Zachary great to be with you today we are in Tucson Arizona close to the border. Because we're traveling with Customs and Border Protection this for the border a little different from Texas because it is so rugged. And we'll have more with Customs and Border Protection later tonight on world news but I wanna get to that major headlined. That broke overnight a US district judge in California. Ordering the federal government to reunite the more than 2000 children. Would been separated from their parents. And setting a hard deadline say they have to be reunited within thirty days. And if the child is five years or younger they have to be reunited within fourteen days now there are still more than 2000 children would been separated in some cases the parents have been deported back to their native countries whether beat Honduras El Salvador. Mexico. Any other cases the parents are still here they've gone through their immigration proceedings but the spread out all over the country they could be hundreds of miles away. Now we of course profiled one of the women who was behind this lawsuit a Brazilian immigrant her name was Jos when she came here illegally she crossed illegally Seeking Asylum. Her son was taken away from work for more than. Eight months she had to sue the federal government with the help with the ACLU. And after we profiled her on world news tonight a Good Morning America shortly after that she was reunited. With her Sanderson was in Chicago and she was in El Paso so they were a thousand miles away. Now Lotta developments on this story that the secretary of health and human services was real yesterday on Capitol Hill because senators water no. When these two it would be re united. And if that agency could reunite them. The secretary Alex is our claim that with a single computer keystroke he could pull all the information he needs from those children from a child. To reunite with the parents but now they have these huge pressure. I'll bet 38 deadline and the judge also make it very clear that the administration is doubly in part for this happening. With the bulls be at least separations. Zero tolerance immigration policy. Reporting from Tucson Arizona near the border on top Dallas acrid act. Oh Tom thank you so much went head to Washington DC now for a little bit more politics. Obviously some. Really really big primary results last night and then the president's. Reaction to this travel ban ruling I'm joined by Jon Karl now John first of all I wanna get to this historic upset in New York fourteenth. Keep your congressional district who is this young woman in that what does this mean for Dan's. Exactly this gives us daughter she is 828. Year old former. Volunteer. For Bernie Sanders Alexandria. A Kazuhito. Cortez. She is. Real dynamo here who is toppled. One of the most powerful Democrats in Washington. A virtual unknown before. Before this result you can see her there. As surprised that and I interview Hurst a short while ago and I say that you seemed as surprised as I was but this. Is it absolutely. Not only did she win she won a double. Digit victory here beating Joseph Crowley who was talked about as possibly the next. Democratic speaker of the house huge huge win it's a win. For the democratic. For from for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party. It's it's a victory for generational change in the party and it's something that is true leaks shocked democratic leaders here in Washington and obviously in New York. I understand it she's. All to abolish spice offend fund Medicare for all. Make a lot of these real kind of wholesale in in and in loud changes it is there anything that strikes you is is interest thing. Did did she ran on are taken. I asked her about all of that stuff is really quite a platform I mean not only is it health care for all which is. Bernie Sanders position but she also comes out for employment for all. And a polishing ice in the question I asked was how practical is all of this stuff. She said she's consulted with economists that she didn't simply draw this up out of the blue. That's it that it's a serious platform but it is it is certainly a very ambitious platform. On a place she's talking about abolishing. The immigration and Costas customs enforcement agency. That's a massive step. It's unclear exactly what she means by that though she. She said basically shift when that was a new agency. We've stepped on in asked before that so she kind of wanted to go back to where things wore it sounds like but still clearly to be worked out the other thing I asked her about Zachary was. Impeaching Donald Trump. Because you've talked to Nancy close here Chuck Schumer me the democratic leaders down here. They will tell you that is not on the agenda that is not what they're running about that's not a big priority for Democrats. And she said absolutely. Yes Donald Trump should be impeached if you would be part of that effort very soon after coming to Washington. Very very interesting a member of the democratic socialists of America when a pit and Allen talk a little bit about trump he came out swinging when he first took office. In regards to these travel band Supreme Court. Upheld that ruling. Yesterday he's called it a great victory. What is this all means. Well it's it is the third version of his travel ban so it's it's far from what. He campaigned of course on the complete ban of all Muslims coming into the country. Abandon that was his first travel ban but it would each want it had to be. I've narrowed and narrowed further. Ultimately what the courts say. Is they did the president has latitude to do things in the for for national security and that this ban. That that it had been Dem that they did the government had demonstrated the administration had demonstrated. This was done. Four national security in not. As a religious test in anyway one of the key factors that the White House argued that the attorney for the White House argued. Was that the seven countries. That world included in this in this travel ban. Actually a travel restriction those seven countries five of them are majority Muslim and if you add up. All of the Muslims in those five countries it comes to less than 10% of the Muslim population in the world so OK we're trying to ban Muslims. Be. It certainly wasn't a very effective way of Tikrit they argued it was about national security at these countries could not use vision adding but. You know it's if it's clearly weighed in the courts of for the president's. No doubt. But he's got a bigger issue coming up ahead on the border widger Tom talk about and the courts are not looking like they're going in his structure on that issue. Jon Karl force in Washington DC we sure appreciate your help today and that one thank you take care. We're going out to Terry Moran he's also in Washington DC we're talking about the Supreme Court it's the last day they are Terry I got semi educators in my Femi they're concerned about what's happening as it relates to unions. Give you the scoop. Well it's a huge union case today no question about exactly it's a huge victory. For those people who thought that. Public sector union at. Which in 22 states the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico all had under the laws of those states and jurisdictions. The power to compelled nonunion. Members nonunion public sector employees to pay into the union. Not the full dues. What they called agency fees that kind of a portion of the Jews that would cover the collective bargaining costs. That all public sector employees benefited from and in all decision of the Supreme Court that forty some years ago. Said that was okay that even if you weren't a member of a public sector union. You still could be forced to pay into the union because you benefited. From the union's collective bargaining you pay your benefits all of that well a man named mark Janice's state of Illinois. Child psychologist. Didn't want to pay that agency fee. And he brought a case and today he want. He and and those people who are about criticized this arrangement for public sector unions one five to four Justice Alito. Holding for the court. That that is a violation that kind of arrangement violates the first amendment rights. Public sector employees who aren't in the union to force him to pay into the union if they don't want to belong. And you are essentially forcing them to support political positions. At the court argued mr. Janice had argued that even things like salary. And benefits are really political question. Of the go to budget can raise taxes they're gonna cut other services and so it was unfair. The court held to compel mr. Janice the public sector employees to be that big big victory in dissent. A justice Elena Kagan who is really. Very even keel Justin she's a consensus speakership and fire off these fiery descent to all the time with you fired up a fiery descent. And only the second time she read it from the bench she said that that the court's majority here. Was turning the First Amendment into a sword. And using it against a workaday economic and regulatory policy she says. Speech is everywhere. And a part of every human activity and employment in health care securities trading you name it she says. For that reason almost all economic and regulatory policy factor touches speech somehow the majority's road runs long and there are black robe rulers. Overriding citizens choices down the road with what she warned. Because she said they weaponized the First Amendment here. These were essentially. Arrangements that 22 states and the gift of Columbia Puerto Rico had reached. Democratically voted for these laws and they decided this is the way we want to do things in our state all those states. At gone public safety unions really really hammered today and the Democratic Party which relies on public sector unions. Also damaged a lot. That dubious legacy with the ripple effect of these changes these rulings will be not. Not only. You know in Washington obviously but all of on the country's. Any retirement today that we should know about there. You know last dit arm. Is always the damage on pins and needles. Always rumors about retirement. And and obviously in the current political climate. If somebody like justice Anthony Kennedy was the swing vote on this court he decides so many important issues including the travel ban yesterday was right. Right with the conservatives but really up fired off an opinion that criticized. President trump not by name but government officials who used derogatory language about Muslims. But he sided with the conservative he'd retired we haven't Donny brook a political battle over the summer and fall. There were rumors about others perhaps but how they closed the term today with no retirements. That doesn't mean nobody's gonna retire sometimes it's happened that day or two later that someone will fire off a letter to the White House and the department looks right now. As abroad and have quiet summer as far as records. The couple's rep paid no right. What what led question for you Terry I understand there words as an intern to running around there yesterday that right. The running up the intern Zachary it's one of the great sporting events Washington's birthday on the left. Days of the term when the big decisions are coming down here is little rain soaked this today's. Union opinion. So because the court doesn't have any cameras and because these opinions are what 809000. Pages long aren't gonna photos it's just can't amend and email and just. The entered run across this plaza here's Brington. To get down to these cameras are to all lined up around here and give us the opinions that we can go on the air in and trying to get it right. And every year it's the great event some people come and take pictures and this year the ABC intern Liz brown Kaiser. Came in first she smoked Fox News I must say am I and others and it was. It was just great to see them all eating her dust that he or she can I grow worried about a coming down the stairs here they're little awkward. But she handled it like promised expected to do flip and hammy they. The opinion that the it was great to see ABC and for a replacement running in the enters this year. All right set out to live brown for that victory and set out to my man mr. Terry Moran thank you so much Reuters. He's. We live in a tough world these days folks a lot of people are scared of terrorist threats don't different types divisions that are happening yesterday passengers aboard a plane out did JFK. Got spooked after a radio triggered something that appeared to be hijacking I'm joined now by GO beneath this he's out in Queens. With the latest on this story kind of scary GO. Oh yeah Zach creator you know people were frightened terrified really on the tarmac here's what happened as jetBlue. Does jetBlue flight is the actually lost all communication lost that radio transmission. It was first and minutes ten whole minutes without any would able to contact the pilot of this plane so automatically. That triggered some sort of Paul. Hijacking alarm so police started surrounding the plane the FBI got involved here. Trying to figure out what was going on meanwhile on the plane you had passengers tweeting about this being their worst nightmare you have them with their hands up. Because they were just so afraid of what could possibly happen they thought that there was some sort of threat on this plane. So police what really old school may end up getting all white board and they wrote a message to the pilot they showed that white board to the pilot through the cockpit there. The pilot then responded to the methods writing got a piece of paper his phone number and so that's how they ended up speaking they talked on the cell phone. And that's when the pilot was able to clarify listen there's no hijacking attempt here nothing happened. I just lost radio communication and the doesn't work. Do you won't. All things considered river that's best case scenario I was really really. You know kind of mood by these these images that came from an airplane folks their hands up from there you know you'd think that you're going to be. On UA somewhere and and then this right. Oh yeah and that's what people were tweeting about because they were just so afraid that that I can't believe this is happening. A lot of people did not think there we're gonna make it off of that plane alive and that's what's really scary yet these young people these mothers. All of them just so afraid of what could possibly happen the good news is that no one was hurt and that's the good news. Nobody was hurt in this whole ordeal they ended up flying to LA they landed a short time ago and and they are all locate sewed up the good news but the FAA is investing. It in this case about that everybody's safe we appreciate your insight into have a great day GO. Thank you Zachary. Berger head out to our California now and so was nice to come home for vacation from a vacation excuse me but this homecoming. Meant all the more after being stuck in Mexico. Qaeda whitworth. Has the story. Pay Zachary after more than two weeks in the hospital Katie Maloney is now back home in San Diego. Doctors say their head trauma was so severe they're like actually depends on her getting the care she needs right here at UCC and Diego house dinner. It was just incredible that she survived this accident when you watch the video it's absolutely terrifying. So she's 29 years old she goes on where my heart of Mexico to celebrate her birthday and she takes off on this Paris sailing adventure was supposed to be at ten minute ride. But it lasted for eight terrifying 45. Minutes her friends say for those 45 minutes. He thought she was going to the high so what happened was the road actually attacked the vote for that just sent her. In a freefall basically flying all over the place you can see the winds as we think her around. It's unbelievable assignments that she surprised that they had an airport and according to her brother Winston I'm Linden airport she actually landed. Right next to an alligator as well just to make things worse is actually unimaginable. So she ends up in this hospital in Mexico she has in large pituitary gland severe head trauma broken ribs. Fractured pelvis. Many many injuries that that the spokesman Mexican hospital. It's were taking extremely good care of her according to her parents but big -- needed to get her here back to San Diego. Because of her head trauma so in a large part because of a local congressman. They got her on a flight last night so through the night she ends up here she's finally back home in C and Diego. Stealing is extremely popular it's something that three to five million Americans do any United States every single year. But in the last thirty years were seventy people have died so it's also extremely dangerous and the personal safety council says that. Every time you go you should check Yelp you should see the customer reviews that you should also make sure that you actually look at the equipment that you're using. And if it at all appears. You know Warren are old or especially if the tow rope has antenna problems you should not go at all. They also had to make sure did choose a business that operates from a well established location and never go from a business that operates from the beach front. And lastly it's really important to keep an eye on the weather yourself so those are all safety tips remember. If you do wanna go pear selling but as for 29 year old Katie Malone. She's here in the hospital she is recovering they started her treatment right away she still has a long road to recovery but her parents say. Her spirits are high. Zachary. Can we work force in San Diego thank you so much for that we're gonna head over to London now were prince William's. Proof Prince William excuse me visited the Middle East among other things he expressed hope for lasting peace. There on the West Bank I'm joined now by Molly hunter. The factory hey good afternoon and that's right where in the London bureau where we track every move every breath that a member of the British royal family takes especially. And some into the Middle East Prince William is in Ramallah today meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. You see that handshake there and you see prince William's convoy coming into the Israeli occupied West Bank earlier today. You see that guards how are. I've been through that checkpoint many times and as Alec a lot of traffic. Looks like prince playing with able to avoid that traffic and in his meeting according to reporters on the ground. He apparently referred to our two countries and Zachary that we'll stow controversy on the Israeli side Israeli officials have long been frustrated the British royals don't make official visits to Israel. And now Israeli officials are frustrated by the language British rolls are using now that they have made an official visit to Israel. When the palace released its official itinerary it was dangerous lung in the occupied Palestinian territories. Obviously frustrating Israeli government officials but that is British government policy and Zachary Prince William is on the cover of several newspapers including the Daily Mail here's the headline. Take peace message from month to Palestine is Rell asked William. Yesterday Israel's president asked prince plane to take a message of peace to the Palestinians today. Certainly not the crack diplomatic channel for that one but what I really want to show you with all the bikini clad babes around William on the Tel Aviv beach. Israeli model bar graph Alley apparently told the daily amount of Prince William is her favorite and most handsome prince no comment from here the jury's still Laugh Factory. Some big news other Wimbledon and now we'll Serena Williams says she had a baby her her ranking dropped and now she's give a little bit of it back. I'm joined now by Eva pilgrim who's in London. They backer yelling here at Wimbledon in the very famous tennis turnout won the terrorists are pretty much everybody knows about when nothing right. And they're making headlines this year because of their stating specifically because of how they're ceding Serena Williams. This has sparked the debate about women having children and the question and then they are my name's. When they come back to work so Serena Williams when she had her child when she when and a maternity leave was ranked number one in the world. Taking all that time off with the baby recovering. She then wrapped around a 453. Currently she is ranked 183. Going into Wimbledon and typically look at the rankings when they choose this seedings but being ranked 183 wasn't gonna get her into that top 32 bracket. So there. The question was would they put her there. And a lot of people speaking out John McEnroe saying no without they should put there in the woman has won this tournament seven times yes 23 grand slams. Arguably the best tennis player of all time. The all England club which Doug burns at Wimbledon making the decision today to rank her acts when he fed and I just want to point out. The royal patron in the all England club of all of Wimbledon. It actually Kate Middleton who Hearst self. Also just had a baby that carry these. Rules aim these rules seem so our kick I mean she's clearly. The best of the best and to drop through rule breaking that load just seems. A bit ridiculous but then again maybe it takes someone like Kirk to bring these types of this Houston alive right. We'll answer just spoken out about that though the wave the ranking system works. They don't hold your ranking if you go out with an injury and Serena very outspoken has says. You shouldn't look at having a child the same as you look at having an injury take a listen to what she sat. I think and I hope. And it should be under review the change these girls maybe not in time for me before the next person. The reason this matters so much these meetings going and a major tournament like Wimbledon then. Is because you don't want to have to play. The best player in the world in the early rounds and wearing yourself out that the whole like exhaustion factor of this all you're playing. Multiple matches so you want to be playing your best tennis at the very end when you're playing. Redmond giant silver platter right you know that's that's the way everyone thinks the this so. It is right now she's ranked 25 that means she's not have a complete eye through the early rounds in the third round it is likely she will face. One of those top eight players in the world and we will see. Just how fit she says as she comes back off an attorney exact. And the better your rankings the easier of the path to the championship she's the best of the best will be interesting to see how things shake out here. You you put out against you think she's gonna pull this thing off. I. Has won Wimbledon a cabinet. But I don't believe she beat here and putting it all out there. If she wasn't ready to really take yet. And really put our best foot forward she she was in the French Open just at several weeks back and she ended up with drying from Nat Turner met. She said publicly her coaches said she is ready and I think for her and we all know how she as when she has something to prove. Bill woman shows up who put. This is true this is to thank you so much for your report and that have a wonderful day Eva. That's good for today's show you can keep us with the all day long and ABC news live happen on ABC. News.com. We appreciate you guys joining us today. Be good to yourself and be good to each other have a great one.

