ABC News Live: COVID vaccines could be available to young kids as early as June 21

Plus, the Justice Department is opening a civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police over an alleged pattern of ignoring beatings of mostly Black men by their officers.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live