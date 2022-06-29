ABC News Live: New details on Trump’s alleged actions leading up to Capitol attack

Plus, the latest Consumer Price Index shows prices were up 1.3% in June amid recession fears and a young influencer shares her struggles with nicotine withdrawal.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live