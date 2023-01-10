ABC News Live: More than a dozen dead as storms drench California

Plus, the latest on President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico, and a conversation with a gymnast on the first team from a historically Black university to compete in an NCAA tournament.

January 10, 2023

