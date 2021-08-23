Transcript for ABC News Live: FDA gives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval

Hey good morning everyone I'm here Phillips in for Diane misstate a thanks so much for streaming with us we begin with breaking news. The FDA has now granted full approval of the Spicer Kobe at nineteen vaccine. Making it the first Kobe vaccine to transition from emergency authorization. Status to full FDA approval. Would like to talk to doctor look Battelle about what this all means just a moment. At least 41 people have died in the devastating floods in Tennessee flash floods destroyed homes and floodwaters swept away everything in its path. We're live in Tennessee as we follow the urgent search for the missing this morning. An honoree is still on the move. It's the first. First time in fifteen years New England gets pummeled by a tropical storm ivory made landfall in Rhode Island with intense winds reaching up to seventy miles per hour. Major flooding is forcing hundreds of rescues in New Jersey our team is in Rhode Island with the latest. For more now on the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine like to bring in position at Stanford at Children's Hospital help with doctor Lowe Battelle doctor Patel. Let's talk about first of all what does this FDA approval actually mean for all of us right now. Good morning care what this basically means as bats. Now just opens the door for more universities. Businesses corporations and the you know local governments to mandate a vaccine right hopefully what this means is that people out there who wanted to wait to see you wanted to see more seat ED. How many patients. People messaging instant Graham friends and and we were not widely seen works it. This is huge for it and this is HE I purchased directly numbers we've all heard about asserting numbers recurrent Kaiser same creates an. On unvaccinated Americans said they wanted to see market in wonder pupil at global. Everybody breach and that's 30% ninety million eligible and not get vaccinated that's potentially Ada arts and millions of people's that is a oh or any other group of people who were back seem hesitant or C doesn't say okay. I six that CE eight it's still over 90%. Efficacious and this is coming in from multiple continents this is state this is where I'm gonna go and get. Are so then what do you think Capcom has helped stop the spread of the delta variant that so many of us are so concerned about right now. Why because the unity three things number one like we're just mentioned it's an appropriate or some of the concerns. Number tutors meet more mandates in place local people even if they were speaking a foreign or. We'll stop now they're doctors trust source this is you know I work trying to get this. And retreats here is that all your crew allowed for those off label uses such as boosters. And so these are reaper approaches your remember there's still a large ration is not any tax uber are the reasons that this is not mean we set. Our put off gas well in terms of targeted messaging to certain groups and addressing this information that's still happen. I exceed its men's mentioned the booster shots what does this mean for that. Listen guy you know that Isaac Bruce who shot and that third shopper buys her can likely get a crew will now because of the political price retired so many part time. That's supposed to get all the equivalent to police Johnson and we haven't seen this potentially start happening. As of September wanna. This kind of base an abrupt asked about when it boosters can go to you forgot Pfizer chayet. Polls are also showing. And a large percentage Americans who have been vaccinated aren't paper reboot. We talk that this since the first day back broke out. We just are focusing our people were fully vaccinated and shot Iraq totally dressy equity were not out of this and Dari yet. So while this is good news it's not a group Lee and I. Aren't so it's not a complete ends but on a larger scale in any way shape or four continue. Give a guess at what this could do for the global fight to just eradicate company. We have police ago in terms of the global might be I'm not sure. I don't think anyone is that the accrual is really going to be able to address the inequities are seeing globally. It it would. Distribution of the vaccines also infrastructure to give them out on the ground while it's always Laurie from countries. But that BC pop and center rarity. Adding a latest statistics show that less than 2% of people and Modi and cartons gone at least one shot. They're not Wafer oh dear crumble. They said earlier this year and they wanted the backseat. Separate thing that we were Dresser and upper Al Beyer who is still hesitant I need more data. You don't trust CTA you don't trust seeing governing body has approved Oprah thousand medications here in the United States and so. There's tutor you auditors and acting president who hope this message and really reaches an ACC you know creature said bananas are people out there who say I don't. Believe in a taxi example we can call it an old British. Right our right doctor look Patel thank you so much I'm getting word out at the FDA is going to hold a briefing this morning around 11 AM eastern I know you'll be lottery team monitoring that we'll also bring it to you live. As soon as it happens. Well coming up at least 21 people have passed. Wait now from the devastating flooding in Tennessee but we come back. Were in the storm zone with the latest on the search for those who are still missing. Welcome back you're watching ABC news live in Tennessee at least 21 people of lost their lives. As rescue teams are searching for the missing from those deadly flash floods. More than seventeen inches of rain flooded the area in just 24 hours Alan Lopez is in Waverly Tennessee with the latest. This morning new drone video capture in what's now left after a massive flooding devastated middle Tennessee. Creeks lined with cars swept away by rushing water. Houses are walk away. I'll go founding. The floodwaters peaking at eating and its parent. Now at red sheds great because can suvs landing in. The record rainfall pummeling the area more than seventeen inches. In less than 24 hours. That trailer from the lighting companies come across your screen and a host of is to treat it saved our lives everywhere we didn't have to worry about going down that free. This home smoldering after waters raged through it senator a cynic come up voters bridges is like a mini tsunami does. Our ranch house our grandkids at Logan and his wife Kelsey were shocked a just health facts in moved in cannot trying to turn my truck on went back inside to get my kids' stress. But don't we came outside there was no save an anything we spoke to Michael who was rescued as rising waters. Trapped in men it was terrifying I'm sitting there looking at everything that I just lost. But you're alive and your family is alive and very young child is alive this and most thankful for that I have in my whole life. Many roads washed away power lines wrapped into debris this home at milk to write off its foundation. From a creek that they tell me hardly moves. This car Bernie in a messy people rubble officials searching through cars and homes looking for the missing. And Ellen is joining me now live from Waverly Tennessee for more so out went tell us what it's like there right now at this hour. We'll take care just behind this pile of debris is a creek that runs through the heart old Waverly and when that record rainfall hits. This is what it did take a look at these cars there's parts of buildings some of them from blocks away still rushing water slamming them together. And pinning them against a bridge here. This is what we've been seeing street after street as we drive my this city. Kara and Ellen just looking at these pictures I mean is this area prone to flooding. It it appears that people there were truly caught off guard with how powerful this was. The other used to flooding care but nothing like this again seventeen inches and about 24 hours they just simply did not expect this site and tell you one neighbor told me. He was outside on his porch sipping some teeth. Watching as the creek was swelling all of a sudden why are pouring onto his porch any real life need to go rescue his neighbors next door so he. Ran and got the couple brought them into the attic and as they were upstairs they were watching as that how. House that they just went from just washed away and hit. Their homes visas of some of the stories that we're hearing care. Also now that sells signal is back up here they have been able to locate some of the people that had been missing but the search you're still continues and there is going to be a long day ahead of them here they're off. That will be there with you throughout the entire day in and beyond Allan Loeb is there and Waverly Tennessee thank you so much and let's talk more about what the people need there should in Waverly the mayor now joining us buddy Frazier on the phone. With more on the recovery. Mr. mayor we know a lot of people volunteered to help with the search and rescue tell us what they are doing right now and are they making any progress. Yes. Search efforts are stale still very very active the camp as changed. Some bought. We now have 22. Individuals that lost or lie in this Padilla. There are means you're not mechanic or is we're looking at bat (%expletive) you know go right now. There were open before the day is no way that we can get to it listeners daddy go and other. So what is your biggest concern is it that people are still in sight the homes give us an idea of what exactly. Your search and rescue volunteers are doing are they going home to hall where they looking underneath the rubble. Yes I would started that we started at home the home search just immediately after this advanced call news and that NB vehicles also. Some vehicles have been difficult to get to because they are stale and how waters that that's getting better as we speak. Some of these debris areas all our bridges are extremely large. But to be very very cautious and remove a net debris we feel like that we will. I've been up additional victims as we begin to move it degree away from Leah. From our bridges. Room and in for those that have lost their homes how are you providing shelter for those families and individuals there. Our local churches are always on the frontlines and may have made screen and action we have shelter set up. Impounded it to our churches. Other churches or or off from their aid and assistance also. The Red Cross there it crawls is here. We've had an outpouring of support from all our communities and metal and that as well as west and the city. Our state government got mark got nearly scores of homes site yesterday along with -- huge United States senators. Center Hagerty and senator expert. Along we're congressman. Can't agree. So well we've been outpour of support. A lot label to lower their late last night that the president Biden has addressed in this situation also. It's such a passive situation there's just no way at a local public it's open panel yet further cut Riordan but for the retail. It is truly get we get moss urban or even years and this shipping costs. So mayor what do you need right now LL when as you heard Lopez our correspondent there explained how folks were caught off guard there was just no way to prepare for this. A you are talking about the devastation and and just the desperate need right now for support. What is it is it food is it water folks are watching right now enlisting to you what do you need how can people support you. Who we have BN loyal blessed when food and and Bob and water are not just or water supply. It is still not not its peak capacity. We have areas that there are no better jail what I out without water. And there are going to be that way for. First for several for several days. Then a bottom up supply. What all the water come into the area. We have major issues all our waste water treatment side also. There where they were at risk and that at all hours Citi infrastructure. This pretty well took away everything that we head that we work widow well a daily basis. We lost our public torturous LT. And now most all of our equipment that was that was and that itself be we came very close to losing two of our employees. In that that they were at that complex when it's one that's what he had only a Monday morning. Or is there is a long term needs I'm very concerned about housing like most other communities we had a very limited. It's Sobel housing. And that this is taken out a burial art sanctioned. Housing. And and damaged and expands credit the majority it will not be able to be rehabilitated. Or her. Or rebuilt so so how nothing is going to be is gonna be our number number one issue that's true work don't believe this to relate. The next days and weeks and months idiot. Or will be doing everything we can't keep this story alive in bringing attention to the needs. Of your area and surrounding areas as well mayor buddy Frazier their Waverly Tennessee thank you so much it. For your time this morning. You bet and one attorney chief meteorologist Jim you're seeing now with more on those record breaking downpours in Tennessee good morning ginger. Chair when you see something like this you need an explanation so I have one for you not that that makes and anything all that much better but is seen a video and you say how could a five to six foot wall of water from a creek Kapanen sixty seconds well. You get more than seventeen inches of rain. In probably less than twelve hours it looks like self we'll get the official numbers that rate celtics' seventeen point 26 inches of rain fell on that target zone. Into a creek fills it up and takes away homes right off their foundation we know that it only takes two feet to move a car sometimes just a foot foot now have to move a person and so when you have five to six feet it is easily. Move many peoples a stationary front here right that is just a sound like it's stationary doesn't move. It stays in the same place fassel is happening Saturday early morning. When the rain started the rain started training we call training thunderstorms they go over the same area over and over they pop up they drop a lot of water and then another one comes right behind it Ellis back filled. And that's what was going on Saturday morning for central Tennessee. Those fortunate nanos and they don't have a lot more rain in the very near future the unfortunate news they're going to be very hot. Care all right chief meteorologist ginger zee thanks so much ginger. Well lottery is now a tropical depression but it slamming parts of the northeast bringing record breaking downpours. And major flooding it's the first tropical storm to hit New England in fifteen years. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano is in westerly Rhode Island with the latest. This morning on re slamming the northeast making landfall in Rhode Island the second tropical storm to hit New England this year they'll. No windows blowing like crazy and all of a sudden I heard this. Crash sounded like a train room. At the peak of the storm 140000. Households without power from New Jersey to Maine yeah. Look at this tree big steps to bolster his services ripped off the houses. This transformer on fire near against it. The BC VB catching this man hit by the intense winds I tried to take cover behind they had to figure from photos then. I've got so let's just taking me out. In Massachusetts winds gusting to 59 miles per hour. History splitting from falling on top of the roof of this house in Connecticut nearly 250 residents cleared out of their nursing homes as a state drenched by heavy rain. Comfortable Connecticut it's still there right now cardinals whoever we have got to thank. We'll let you know should. These siblings and their dog rescued in New Jersey. First responders there making hundreds of rescues. My backyard actually turned into me leaks. It was an oral backyard. Died as you can see antique upright figure kayaking hearing Kai actor I. And our rob Marciano joining us live from westerly Rhode Island not say what rob seeing those kids hits a mama's heart tell us the latest. Now with the timing and track for this storm. Lee concede here that the sun is out here and west's latest is where the storm made landfall would. Sixty plus mile per hour wind where wind gust to seventy miles an hour just just around the court like a lot of those power outages. The waves are still up here as a product up of the storm in the iPad and the onshore flow but the senate this thing as quickly as it moved in. It has just hit the brakes in salt. Really over the cap skills and not just north of New Jersey and that's what slapped with a circulation counter getting absorbed in his upper level low. And that has what has led to the rain not ending. And New Jersey and metro New York where the ground as already saturated. That is going to be very slow to move out wind its way down and because of that the flash flood watches are gonna remain up but through at least today. Through several states and several highly. Populated states here did in the in the northeast as far as impacts here in the New England up but obviously. Tens of thousands without yet without power that's being resolved slowly. And there's been a surge of sorts. But. That damage here certainly. Could have been worse and certainly not as bad what's going on it's. Tennessee your. C said it could have been worse you know this is the second tropical storm to drench the northeast was staggering rain. In just two months so with Alison July a also bring substantial precipitation. What do you think rob was the region. Actually prepared this time around. I mean you can't set prepare. Too much for flooding other hand if you know you're susceptible you you know you you take the steps built sandbag get you put your sump pumps ready but your right to meet Nelson was here. Just over five weeks ago at an even big outside of bells. The entire northeast had near record rainfall for the entire month of July and not a dry August so we were saturated. A with. We've moisture on the soil so. They could have been worse in that we got its and you need heavier amounts of rain we can receive well over ten inches of and twelve inches of rain falling over that saturated ground and our alert system. Some are typical flooding conditions thankfully. The water temperatures here. Right up along the New England coastline are below eighty degrees you need 84 that the tropical storm her teeth to sustain itself so that's where it starts we can look at those colder waters. So came in a little bit that less intense and we're certainly. Thankful for that today Europe. Okay rob Marciano there in westerly Rhode Island rob banks. Coming up the life and legacy. At that legendary. Everly Brothers Don Everly passed away on Saturday. But his music lives. And welcome back you're watching ABC news lie Rick take a look now at the day's science and technology headlines. But Angie timber. In today's tech bytes a new Mac mini could be out this fall apple is reworking of the many to including M one X chip. I can outperform previous designs according to reports it's also likely to include more ports no word yet on what the new Mac mini bike costs. Tick tock now has its own radio station on serious exam. Some of the most popular content creators all the platform will be presenting music and sharing details about their Bible paints the radio network is looking to capture a younger audience it replaces a soul cycle channel. Finally a quick and easy way to make iced coffee this 245 dollar hyper chiller promises to cool hot liquids in just sixty seconds. Or in the boiling hot coffee and it's instantly jailed by layers of ice in the outer chamber. But no ice melts into your drink to diluted. Piper chiller also works on why. Does your tech bytes have a great day. Cheers to that Andrew thank you so much we are celebrating rock and roll pioneer Don Everly who passed away on Saturday. At the age of 84 Don is one of the legendary Everly Brothers known for hits like. By pileup in all I have to do history. Will Reid has more now on his life and legacy. A. Hand the Don Everly and one half of the pioneering rock and roll duo the Everly Brothers. Died Saturday at age 84. Along with his younger brother Phil Everly sound influenced generations of musicians including The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel. In the 1950s the Brothers were the most successful lack to come out of Nashville rivaling the king Elvis Presley for airplay. With hits like bye bye love. And all I have to do is dream. Carrying a little. The Everly Brothers were renowned for their harmonizing yeah. And laugh. But the two Brothers had a troubled relationship. Resulting in the band's breakup in 1973. Their influence leaving a lasting impact they were among the first to be inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 1986. And the country music hall of fame in 2001. He even decades later they're sound still demonstrating its hold on popular music. Green day's Billie Joseph Armstrong and Norah Jones releasing their collaborative album for Everly. In tribute to the Everly Brothers and in a statement an Everly Finley spokesperson telling ABC news dot lived by what he felt in his heart. On expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams living in love with his soul mate NY for a Della and sharing the music that made him an Everly brother. Don always express how grateful he was for his fans. Musicians around the industry are praising commemorating Don Beverly the one and only key to Richards even called Everly when of the best written guitar players. He's ever heard. We'll read thank you so much. That does it for this newscast and cure Phillips in for Diane -- thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see it right back here at the top of the hour we. We're waiting for officials at the Pentagon give us a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan and we will bring that to you live as soon as it happens.

