ABC News Live: Herschel Walker accuser speaks out about abortion claims

Plus, the latest on the 2022 midterm elections and Chadwick Boseman’s widow reflects on her late husband’s legacy ahead of the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live