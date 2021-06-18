24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

ABC News Live: Johnson & Johnson releases promising COVID-19 vaccine data

Plus, the Biden administration faces questions over its response to the border crisis and President Biden addresses U.N. General Assembly.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live