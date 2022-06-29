ABC News Live: Judge appoints special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

Plus, governors from Florida and Texas are sending migrants to places like Martha’s Vinyard and Washington, D.C., without warning, and London prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live