ABC News Live: Jury deliberations begin during Day 13 of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Plus, Malcolm X’s daughter Malikah Shabazz was found dead in New York City, and Brian Laundrie’s cause and manner of death are revealed.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live