ABC News Live: Multiple charges expected for Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker

Plus, a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea, leaves at least 154 dead and the Supreme Court is hearing two cases that could impact affirmative action.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live