ABC News Live: NYPD identifies 62-year-old Frank James as suspect in subway shooting

Plus, CDC is expected to extend the travel mask mandate for two weeks amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and President Joe Biden calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “genocide.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live