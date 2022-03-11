ABC News Live: NYPD releases wanted poster for suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting

Plus, President Joe Biden called Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “genocide” and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs a bill into law making it illegal to have abortions in the state.

