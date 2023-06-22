ABC News Live: Oxygen reserves on missing tourist sub forecast to have expired

Plus, at least a dozen are injured and two missing after an explosion in Paris, and the USDA has approved lab grown chicken to be sold in U.S. stores.

June 22, 2023

