ABC News Live: Pfizer booster approved for Americans older than 65

Plus, jury deliberations continue in the R. Kelly trial, and Anita Hill opens up in her new book, &ldquo;Believing: Our 30-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live