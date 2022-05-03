ABC News Live: Pfizer releases new data on COVID-19 vaccines in young children

Plus, concern grows over suspected new cases of monkeypox in the U.S., and Trevor Reed speaks out about his experience as a Russian prisoner.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live