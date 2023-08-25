ABC News Live: Pilot dies in F-18 miliary jet crash

Plus, Donald Trump was booked in Georgia on charges of conspiring to overturn the state's 2020 election results and U.S. officials say it was likely a bomb on board that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.

August 25, 2023

